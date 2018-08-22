VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — ALDI opened its 5th store in Virginia Beach on Wednesday.

The store held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:50 a.m. followed by its popular 'Golden Ticket' giveaway, offering gift cards to the first 100 customers.

Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a years supply of ALDI produce.

The new store is located at 332 Thalia Road in Virginia Beach. The store is part if the $3.4 billion ALDI investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

ALDI currently has nearly 1,800 stores in 35 states, serving more than 40 million customers each month.

