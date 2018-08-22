VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — The Regent University campus was on high alert after an attempted robbery on Tuesday.

According to the school, around 8 p.m. officials were alerted to an attempted robbery on campus. The suspect was described as a white man, about 5'9" to 6'1", wearing a black hoodie and jeans. He was last seen running toward Indian River Road.

Campus Police and the Virginia Beach Police reported that all campus buildings were clear. The suspect fled the area. Regent Police Department will remain on campus patrol and will continue to investigate the incident with Virginia Beach Police.

Everyone is asked to please remain cautious and report any suspicious activity to police at (757) 226-2911.

No further information has been released at this time.

