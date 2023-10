According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, the "threat" happened around 11:28 p.m. About an hour later, the police department took a woman into custody.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Court House had a brief shutdown in the Municipal Center area Wednesday morning for what the sheriff's office called an "active threat."

According to the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office, the "threat" happened around 11:28 p.m. About an hour later, the police department took a woman into custody.

The area was reopened around 1:30 p.m.

13News Now reached out to police to find out what the woman as arrested for, but we have not heard back yet.