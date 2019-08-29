VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Chartway American Music Festival kicks off Thursday night, but for several days, crews have worked to get the main stage built at the boardwalk on 5th Street.

Crews said building a stage of this size on the beach is a challenge, but they're specialized in building this exact stage for these performances.

Organizers are expecting close to 30,000 people total for three nights of entertainment.

What's new this year are the extra days—Thursday and Monday.

As soon as the stage is done, crews will get equipment moved in and tested early Thursday.

"We started first thing in the morning on Monday and it's going to be clear through until tonight before it's finished, so, 72 non-stop hours of building. Probably from six in the morning until ten at night each day," said Domenick Fini, Operations and Program Director.

Most of the focus will be on the main stage, with big acts like Lee Brice and 311.

But, there are three other stages along the boardwalk with free entertainment.

Fini said they expect the weather to cooperate through the entire weekend, so there shouldn't be any cancellations or delays.

