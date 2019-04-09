VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Fallen Heroes FreedomFest is back again!

This event is held to support the families of our fallen heroes.

There will be food provided by Froggie's BBQ, Mannino's, and hot dogs & burgers and cold beer. Spirits will also be available to purchase.

FreedomFest will be Saturday, Sept. 7, noon to 6 p.m. at Camp Pendleton.

VBFH

Come watch the "Rolling Thunder" entrance of the FREEDOM RIDE motorcycles and see the only public Navy SEALS demo in the area.

long with a live firearms auction, there will be live performances by Krunch, Buckshot, Wonderland, Jack Becker, and Michele Barlow.

This event is only for ages 21 and up, and will go on rain or shine.

Tickets cost $50 in advance and $70 at the gate. To purchase tickets visit vbfh.org or call 757-869-3681.

All proceeds of the festival will benefit the military families and Virginia Beach first responder charities.