VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Grab your paddle and head to the Virginia Beach. No, not a paddle for a canoe or kayak—a ping pong paddle.

The annual Ping Pong for Charity Tournament is Friday, Sept. 20 and Saturday, Sept. 21 at 1597 Corporate Landing Pkwy.

Put on by the Table Tennis Charity Foundation, the event raises awareness for mental health, brain fitness and raises money for charities — the Alzheimer's Association, People in Need, Vanguard Landing and I Need a Lighthouse.

For more information, visit the group's website.