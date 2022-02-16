Crews respond to apartment fire on Hampshire Lane in Virginia Beach

The call came in at 9:36 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the building.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Hampshire Lane on Tuesday night.

According to the fire department, a "multi-family" residential fire was reported at Huybert Place, which is close to Virginia Wesleyan University.

A release from the Virginia Beach Fire Department later confirmed that there had been a structure fire at 791 Huybert Place.

All occupants were able to get out safely, and there were no injuries.

The fire was brought under control, but two upstairs apartments had moderate fire damage and two downstairs apartments had water and smoke damage.