An armed robbery suspect is in custody Wednesday morning after police say he held up a 7-Eleven and then took officers on a chase through a Virginia Beach neighborhood.

Police received a report of an armed robbery at 12:26 a.m. from the 7-Eleven at 4660 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

An officer arriving on the scene saw the suspect's car and began a pursuit.

Police tried to stop the car by utilizing "spikes" but the suspect continued to drive nearly 2 miles away to the 4900 block of Century Drive, where he then ran into a home.

Within a short time, police saw the suspect leave the home.

One officer suffered minor injuries during a brief struggle to get the man into custody.

There were no injuries during the reported robbery at the 7-Eleven.

Multiple charges are pending against the suspect whose name has not yet been released.

