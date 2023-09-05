'Combat Zone 2023' invites Virginia Beach athletes to lace up and compete for the community

On September 23, the event will feature sports tournaments, fitness competitions, raffles, fundraiser challenges, tug-of-war and other games.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Game Day is coming to the Virginia Beach Field House, and the community is invited to compete.

Armor of God Wellness, a Virginia Beach-based fitness center, is holding a new sporting event to benefit the community. On September 23, "Combat Zone 2023" will feature sports tournaments, fitness competitions, raffles, fundraiser challenges, tug-of-war and other games.

The Special Olympics of Virginia will get all of the charitable proceeds. A portion of the event will also raise funds for Vigilant Watch, an organization assisting first responders, and the Virginia Beach Fire Foundation.

Armor of God Wellness will also purchase gas and grocery cards to distribute to community spectators, the release said. Several businesses will also donate services, such as oil changes and health and wellness products.

Attendees should come in their gym clothes, because there are several challenges to take part in.

The "Field of Honor" is a competition looking to help the youth community and build confidence, sportsmanship and a healthy competitive mindset.

The challenge is a circuit involving an obstacle course and sports drills. Athletes who participate in the challenge will be entered into a raffle. There are also cash prizes for first place winners.

The competition is also designed to provide a donation to Vigilant Watch based on the number of registrants, the release said.

It's $15 to register in the Youth Division, $25 to register for Middle School and $30 to register for high school.

There are also smaller competitions to participate in. The "Fundzone Mini Tournaments" include a Dart Tournament and Tug-of-War. Both are youth and adult team fundraisers.

There will also be a basketball tournament, youth soccer and skills challenges. Special Olympics of Virginia athletes are invited to try flag football, soccer, volleyball, basketball and power lifting at the event.

General Admission tickets are required to enter the event. It's $25 per person, and includes unlimited tries in the Fundzone. When registering, people can also sign up for additional competitions with an added registration fee.