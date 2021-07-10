Artists take over the Virginia Beach boardwalk for 15th annual 'Chalk The Walk' competition

This year's theme is "The Power of the Wind," inspired by the wind turbines out in the Atlantic Ocean, off the coast of Virginia Beach.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The 15th annual 'Chalk the Walk' art competition is happening at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, this morning.

Beach Events Creative Director, Mike Hilton said this year's theme is "The Power of the Wind" and dozens of artists are taking over part of the boardwalk for the art competition.

"There's going to be a big wind turbine farm off the coast of Virginia Beach here," Hilton said. "We thought that would be a fun theme with a lot of different ideas and images that people could use."

Competitors have to draw a four-by-four chalk picture that fits the theme.

Hilton said more than 150 artists registered for the competition which is free and open to anyone.

A panel of judges will decide the winners, judging the drawings on criteria like the use of color, adherence to the theme and creativity.

"It's just fun to see people of all ages out here drawing. It turns the boardwalk into an impromptu canvass of art," Hilton said.

There were three competitive divisions: Amateur, professional and youth. The winner of each division walked away with a trophy and cash prize.

There’s also a “Best of the Boardwalk” prize where anyone walking by gets to vote which piece stands out to them.