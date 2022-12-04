No Ashanti Alert issued for missing Virginia Beach man whose brother, sister-in-law were found murdered

Virginia Beach police say Collin Rodgers' family has not seen or heard from him since March 27. He is the brother of one of the victims in a recent double homicide.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police say they are still searching for 20-year-old Collin Rodgers more than a week after his family reported him missing.

Police say they were investigating the shooting deaths of 23-year-olds Talon Rodgers and his wife, Alisa Wash on April 4 when they received a call from Rodgers' family saying his younger brother, Collin, hadn't been seen or heard from in days.

More than a week after Collin Rodgers' family reported him missing, detectives are still looking into how the 20-year-old could be connected to the case. Despite the growing concern, Detective Sgt. Lanis Geluso said her team has not issued an Ashanti Alert for Rodgers.

The alert is named after Ashanti Billie, a Virginia Beach 19-year-old who was kidnapped and murdered in 2017. It enables widespread public notifications for missing and endangered adults between ages 18 and 64.

In Rodgers' case, police say they are not labeling him as a person of interest in the investigation, nor do they have evidence proving his disappearance as suspicious. This prevents Geluso's team from requesting the alert with Virginia State Police.

"It has to be more than a gut feeling. It has to be, you know, when we look at these cases... what elements do we have," said Geluso. "If they're suicidal, homicidal... if they have some kind of medicine that they need. Those elements are definitely criteria to put in an 'NCIC' as we call it."

Sgt. Geluso said Virginia State Police have very specific criteria to meet before an alert can be sent out. She said it's difficult to both help families and meet the criteria of these alert systems, but her team will continue to dig into this case.

"If it was up to us, we'd have everybody out for an alert," said Geluso.

Virginia Beach Police say Collin Rodgers is likely driving a silver Hyundai Tiburon. In addition to the tattoos seen in this photo, police say he also has a snake and a blue Pokemon tattoo on his collar bone.

If you see him or know anything regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call Virginia Beach Police.