Authorities say Virginia Beach dog died of suspicious wounds

Virginia Beach police are investigating after local animal control said a dog was found dead and was believed to be stabbed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities in Virginia Beach said they are investigating after a dog was found killed with suspicious wounds.

Virginia Beach Animal Control said in a news release the animal was found killed Tuesday morning in the Pungo area of the city.

Animal Control said that a necropsy is being conducted and the case is under investigation. Owner Charlie Grimstead said the dog had been stabbed, according to The Virginian-Pilot.