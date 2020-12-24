x
Virginia Beach

Authorities say Virginia Beach dog died of suspicious wounds

Virginia Beach police are investigating after local animal control said a dog was found dead and was believed to be stabbed.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities in Virginia Beach said they are investigating after a dog was found killed with suspicious wounds. 

Virginia Beach Animal Control said in a news release the animal was found killed Tuesday morning in the Pungo area of the city. 

Animal Control said that a necropsy is being conducted and the case is under investigation. Owner Charlie Grimstead said the dog had been stabbed, according to The Virginian-Pilot. 

The newspaper reported that Grimstead said on Facebook that the dog was found in her pen but that he believes she was killed elsewhere and someone put her back in the pen.

