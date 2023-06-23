Bachelor Benedict Social Club to host dinner dance fundraiser in Virginia Beach

The dance is being held Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Guests are asked to wear all white.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Bachelor Benedict Social Club of Norfolk is hosting an all-white dinner dance fundraiser in Virginia Beach in honor of its 100th Anniversary.

The social club says it is the oldest African American organization in the Tidewater area.

The dance is being held Friday from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Guests are asked to wear all white. There will be music, dinner, a 50/50 drawing, and a silent auction.

The dinner dance fundraiser will be held at the Church of Ascension, 4853 Princess Anne Road in Virginia Beach.

The cost of the dance is $60 and all profits will go toward continuing traditions of scholarships and donations. Your donation is also tax deductible.