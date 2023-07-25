Barricade situation in progress in VIBE District at Virginia Beach Oceanfront

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — An individual has barricaded themselves inside somewhere in the 500 block of 18th Street in the VIBE District near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, and police have blocked off a large area in that neighborhood.



A police department spokesperson said there is no threat to the public. However, due to the large police presence, they asked that the public avoid the area.



