VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — By selling T-shirts, Bay Local's two restaurants raised $11,000 for the Virginia Beach municipal center tragedy fund.

A check will be given to the United Way of South Hampton Roads on Friday.

“We wanted to do our part to help the victims’ families of the May 31st tragedy at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center,” said Billy Ennis, the restaurant’s co-owner. “This is a small gesture to show we care and want to help.”

The original Virginia Beach Strong T-shirts were sold at both restaurants locations off Shore Drive and Laskin Road.

Bay Local will continue to sell the T-shirts, designed by Kathryn Whitworth, at the restaurants and online.

Bay Local said it was established with the local community in mind. The Co-owner Adrian Colaprete has spent years living and working on the waters in our coastal bay region, forming relationships with local fishermen, and chefs alike.

