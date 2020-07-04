x
Bay Local Eatery creates open-air community market

Bay Local Eatery opens a fresh market in Virginia Beach, helping local suppliers and customers alike.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Being in the seafood business, you're always thrown a curveball by Mother Nature," says Tucker Terry, the owner of Nandua Selects Oyster Farm

Even a seasoned veteran like Terry may not have seen a pitch quite like this, however. 

"We haven't sold an oyster in three weeks," Terry tells us. 

His longtime friends and sometimes partners over at Bay Local Eatery are trying to help, in the form of a locally-sourced Farmer's Market outside of their (closed inside) restaurant. 

The goal is to help other small businesses survive the loss of their usual supply chains while providing an option for customers who haven't been able to get what they need at grocery stores.

