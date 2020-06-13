Bayside High School cafeteria worker honored with award

Cheryl Sluss was honored as Staff Member of the Year.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A cafeteria worker from Bayside High School in Virginia Beach got a wonderful surprise to kick off her weekend.

Her name is Cheryl Sluss, and she is Staff Member of the Year!

Bayside Principal James Miller said the award is for people who work hard at the school, and don't always get the recognition they deserve.

Sluss said she just does the work, because she loves it.



"I just do what I love and never want anything," Sluss said. "It makes it easy to make everyone happy and this is a nice surprise!"