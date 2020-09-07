Beach conditions expected to intensify due to Tropical Storm Fay

Lifeguards are warning beachgoers that there will be a high risk for rip currents as Tropical Storm Fay skims the Virginia Beach coast.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There is a high chance of rip currents for the next 24 to 48 hours. Red flags are up at the oceanfront and at Sandbridge.

Tropical Storm Fay formed off of the North Carolina coast on Thursday and the outer bands of the storm are forecast to impact Hampton Roads.

Regardless of the conditions, people still spent their Thursday afternoon enjoying the beach, but not a lot of people got in the water.

“I just put my feet in pretty much and you could just tell, it like sucks you back,” Vacationer Cassidy Totin explained.

Lifeguards said people need to be cautious. Virginia Beach Lifesaving Services Chief Tom Gill said there is a high risk of rip currents for the next 24 to 48 hours.

“If you are not confident or comfortable in the ocean, today is not the day to test that,” Gill explained. “Not even knee to waist-deep where a big wave can come in take you off your feet and then they are sucked out into deeper water which will cause a whole lot of panic and a possible drowning.”

He said lifeguards are keeping an eye out on the water and letting people know about the dangers before they jump in.

“You can have just as much fun on the sand and boardwalk as you can in the water when you need to," Gill said.

Gill said he hopes everyone listens to the rules and doesn’t go too deep in the ocean.

“We want people to be safe and we would rather not make the amazing rescue," Gill continued. "We would rather tell people 'Let’s be real careful' and everyone abide by that."