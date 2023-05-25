Beach It! country music festival releases its schedule lineup

"Beach It!" will host country music artists from across the country from June 23 through 25 at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach has a new music festival hitting the sand in just a few weeks.

"Beach It!" will host country music artists from across the country from June 23 through 25.

On Thursday, the festival released the three-day lineup schedule:

Headliners Miranda Lambert will perform Friday, Thomas Rhett will perform Saturday, and Luke Bryan will perform on Sunday.

Other artists on the main stage will include Riley Green, Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Megan Moroney, Brothers Osborne, Jameson Rodgers, Dee Jay Silver, Nate Smith, Alana Springsteen, Cole Swindell, Lily Rose, and Hailey Whitters.

