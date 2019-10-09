VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — To prepare for the Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show on September 21 and 22, NAS Oceana will conduct a controlled burn of the airfield.

The controlled burn will help reduce the potential for unplanned fires that could occur during special activities.

The burn is anticipated to last only one day, and it will be put out 1 hour before sunset. During the burn, Virginia Beach residents may experience smoke emanating from the installation. This smoke is no cause for alarm.

Also, aircrew stationed at NAS Oceana will be practicing airpower and tactical demonstration flight routines starting at 10 a.m. on September 12 and ending September 18, 2019.

Some of the high-performance maneuvers will be noticeably louder than the normal day-to-day operations at NAS Oceana.

This week routine flight operations will also be conducted by aircraft operating at NAS Oceana and Naval Auxiliary Landing Field (NALF) Fentress. There are no curfews in effect at these installations. Some flights may, therefore, occur late at night.

This year the NAS Oceana Air Show will be presenting, for the first time in a long time, the United States Air Force Thunderbirds!

The show will also feature the best civilian and military performers to include Skytypers, Gene Soucy, John Klatt, Skip Stewart, and Greg Shelton.

The air show is free and open to the public.

Click here to learn more about the Naval Air Station Oceana Air Show.