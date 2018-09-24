VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — After 22 years at the Virginia Aquarium, Peter, the 32-year-old Atlantic harbor seal, had to be euthanized.

His speckled side and belly made Peter easily recognizable and his ability to bark on cue, sound like a dog and other silly antics made him a favorite of trainers and guests. He was also skilled at removing fish from disk-shaped sleds that can float on water.

"The news of Peter's death is very hard to share, especially for our mammal team and our veterinary care team," said Cynthia Whitbred-Spanoulis, Executive Director of the Virginia Aquarium. "They are consummate professionals and are doing a wonderful job and I know they appreciate your Support and understanding at this difficult time."

PHOTOS: Virginia Aquarium mourns loss of Atlantic harbor seal

PHOTOS: Virginia Aquarium mourns loss of Atlantic harbor seal

Over the past few months, the veterinary team at the aquarium noticed that Peter's condition was slowly and consistently declining. Although the seal improved from an illness over the summer, he continued to lose weight and his appetite level did not rebound.

The symptoms noticed were consistent with a change in kidney function. The veterinary team noticed Peter's quality of life was declining rapidly. He was euthanized Monday morning surrounded by the veterinary team and his trainers.

Whitbred-Spanoulis noted that Peter, at 32-years-old, had a long life for a seal. The typical lifespan for harbor seals in the open ocean is 20-25 years, and 30 for those who live in human care.

Peter was born at the Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut on May 31, 1986. He moved to the Virginia Aquarium with four of his brothers on August 30, 1996. Piper, who is 27-years-old, is the only one remaining at the aquarium from that group.

© 2018 WVEC