Bentley & Friends: Salty Paws doggie ice cream parlor opens In Virginia Beach

Bentley taste tests the ice cream at a brand new doggie ice cream shop at the Oceanfront. He gave it two paws up!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Summer is right around the corner and nothing complements a warm, humid afternoon quite like a cold treat, maybe ice cream perhaps. A treat enjoyed by humans and now so can our pets! Tim and Bentley paid a visit to Virginia Beach’s newest addition going to the dogs, Salty Paws for some frozen treats!

The brand new shop that is now open in Virginia Beach is a first of its kind for the city. Salty Paws is an ice cream shop tailored to the tastes of your pets.

“We’re very unique, we’re proud to be the first store like this in Virginia Beach and in Virginia in general," says Michael Griffin, owner of Salty Paws Virginia Beach.

"Is there a need? Yeah, well dogs like to have fun, so yeah there’s a need.”

Rather than sharing our human ice cream with our pups the ice cream at Salty Paws is actually more suitable to their digestive systems.

Griffin says the ice cream's main ingredients are soy and goat's milk, things that don’t have lactose and is much better for dogs in terms of their digestion.

Dogs can come and lick ice cream to their heart's content and feel great about it, he says.

And the flavors! Your dogs will be salivating the moment they strut in the door. Pumpkin and bacon, cheddar, banana, and peanut butter! There are even doggie toppings like dried sweet potato fries.

Bentley got a chance to taste test and you didn’t have to ask him twice, two paws up!

You can stop into the ice cream shop itself for some fresh scoops or swing in and grab a to-go cup, or a mix to make it at home yourself.

Salty Paws even hosts dog birthday parties!

Don’t worry cat lovers we didn’t forget about you, Salty Paws’s ice cream is known to be a cat favorite as well.

A bakery section has cookies, donuts, and other treats. A section with CBD solutions and treats. Various other dog chews that you can pick out, or let your dog pick out themselves as Bentley helped himself to.

This new spot is a welcome addition to the Oceanfront that is sure to please dogs and cats of all breeds and sizes.

Check Salty Paws Virginia Beach on Facebook for new hours of operation heading into the summer months as well as ice cream flavor listings and be sure to pay them a visit if you’re in the area!