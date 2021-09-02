Bicyclist seriously injured after being hit by car on Princess Anne Rd in Virginia Beach

A bicyclist was struck by a car near the intersection of Princess Anne and Comanche road. They are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A bicyclist is in the hospital injured after being hit by a car on Princess Anne Road Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Beach Police Department tweeted Tuesday, Feb. 9 just before 4 p.m. that a person riding a bike was in an accident at the intersection of Princess Anne and Commanche road.

The individual was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is suffering life-threatening injuries.

The westbound traffic on Princess Anne Rd has been redirected at Comanche Rd. Officials said drivers should expect delays in the area due to the incident.

There are no further details at this time.