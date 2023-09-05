Virginia Beach elementary school gets new bicycles for kindergarten students from non-profit and motorcycle group

Students at College Park Elementary were surprised Tuesday morning by the unveiling of 24 new bikes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A non-profit and motorcycle group partnered to start a new biking program at a Virginia Beach elementary school, supplying them with bicycles for kindergarten students.

Students at College Park Elementary were surprised Tuesday morning by the unveiling of 24 new bicycles. The program that the school applied for will help kids learn to ride a bike during their P.E. classes.

The All Kids Bike non-profit partnered with Motorcycle Cannonball and the Cross Country Chase biker groups to start the new program for the kids.

The Motorcycle Cannonball biker group assembled the bicycles, and helped set up the grand reveal.

College Park Elementary School is the first school in the area to receive the Learn to Ride Stride Balance Bike Program.