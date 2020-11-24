Sen. DeSteph calls for exemption to COVID executive order

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A local state senator is calling on Governor Ralph Northam to add an exemption to the COVID-19 executive order that covers gatherings.
Virginia Beach Sen. Bill DeSteph (VA-08) said that with the holidays here, more people may be doing more volunteer work -- or may need help -- and that typically lends itself to larger gatherings.
Right now, public gatherings are limited to 25 people.
DeSteph wants places like food banks, pantries, and distribution centers to be exempt from the cap.
In a letter to Northam, DeSteph said that as the executive order currently stands, people waiting in line to pick up food could face fines or even arrest.
"The bottom line is that the hungry need to be fed, and your Executive Order is an obstacle, with considerable consequences, standing in the way of both volunteers and the poor seeking help," DeSteph said in his letter.