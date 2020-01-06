Black Lives Matter 757 stages protest at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront

The rally intends to shut down the Oceanfront as the protesters stand "in solidarity with the rest of the nation in unrest, demanding justice for George Floyd."

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Protesters are holding a rally at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront, the latest demonstration held in the wake of George Floyd's death.

According to Black Lives Matter 757, a "#BlackOut757" rally will shut down the Oceanfront at the Rudee Loop as the protesters stand "in solidarity with the rest of the nation in unrest, demanding justice for George Floyd."

Event organizers also say they are protesting harassment by Virginia Beach Police, as well as the city's history of not allowing minorities to own and run businesses "on our state's vacation hot spot."

Virginia Beach recently conducted a racial disparity study, after a report found less than 19 percent of city contracts were awarded to women and minority-owned businesses between 2012 and 2017.

NFL Hall-of-Famer Bruce Smith has pushed for the study after he claimed city officials discriminated against minority business owners and women.

Earlier this year, Virginia Beach City Council approved 12 recommendations from the disparity study.