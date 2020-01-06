Black Lives Matter 757 wants to help businesses affected by protest at Oceanfront

The group, which hosted "#BlackOut757 Shutdown the Oceanfront," said it's working on a plan to assist restaurants and stores that were damaged.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The group that put together a protest at the Oceanfront that ended with the use of tear gas said it wants to help businesses that were damaged after things went south.

Black Lives Matter 757 held "#BlackOut757 Shutdown the Oceanfront" on Sunday. Hundreds of people were there for it, and the protest remained peaceful for most of the evening. At some point, a small number of people began breaking windows of businesses, especially stores and restaurants along Atlantic Avenue. There was looting, and some people spray-painted things on buildings. Some set fires in the streets. In at least one case, somebody set fire inside a clothing store.

The damage to businesses was extensive.

The demonstration was in response to the death of George Floyd and one of many to take place in the area in a matter of days.

Police said Monday that officers had made 19 arrests at the Oceanfront. Four of the people arrested were from parts of Virginia outside of Hampton Roads. Two other people were from out of state.