Boat breaks down, drifts ashore at Oceanfront

Police say the boat broke down and drifted right onto the beach. Two people were on board but weren't hurt.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Arrangements are being made to move a boat that broke down at the Oceanfront and drifted right onto the beach.

Onlookers sent 13News Now photos and videos of the boat that floated around the shoreline Tuesday afternoon.

Police say teams roped off the area around the vessel after it came ashore. Two people were on board at the time, but weren't hurt. Lifeguards were on scene and helped them disembark.