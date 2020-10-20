Boaters warned of shoaling at Rudee Inlet

A recent survey indicates shoaling in the channel approximately 100 feet east of the jetties extending approximately 200 feet eastward.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach issued a warning Monday, urging mariners to exercise caution when in Rudee Inlet due to serious shoaling conditions.

The City reports a recent survey indicates shoaling in the channel approximately 100 feet east of the jetties extending approximately 200 feet eastward. Conditions reported are least depth at 7.4 feet MLLW (mean lower low water).

Shoaling has been identified across the channel extending approximately 300 feet westward into the inlet from the east ends of the jetties. Conditions reported are least depths at 8.2 feet MLLW.

Shoaling has been identified along the south side of the channel extending approximately 300 feet westward from the east end of the short jetty. Conditions reported are least depths at 2.4 feet MLLW.

Boaters should use extreme caution when approaching this area: use idle speed when approaching the inlet and seek local assistance if you're unfamiliar with the inlet and its condition.

The most recent issuance of the USCG Local Notice to Mariners (LNM) can be found at this link. Notices are updated weekly.