VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The body found in a Virginia Beach neighborhood earlier this week has been identified as the missing 22-year-old Denise Martin.

In a statement made by the family, the identity of the body was confirmed. The remains were found Wednesday morning in a wooded area along the 2500 block of Edgehill Avenue. Police said the body was behind a home.

The body was found while crews were looking in the area for Denise, who hasn’t been seen since June 19. Martin’s phone, wallet, and I.D. were all left behind at her house.

In a statement from her family on social media said the following:

"It is with heavy hearts, that after hearing from officials, it has been confirmed that the body found was, in fact, Denise's. Thank you to all that shared Denise's story and helping in the search for her whether it was as a volunteer on foot, sharing a post, or saying a prayer..."

© 2018 WVEC