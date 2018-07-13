VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- The body found by two kayakers in the waters of Lake Smith/ Lawson has been identified on Thursday.

On July 6, 2018, around 10 a.m. officials received a call about a deceased man near the shoreline. Police found the body at 1200 block of Habitat Lane. The body was identified as 19-year-old Jairo Armando Sanchez-Guardado of Chesapeake.

This case was classified as a suspicious death and is being investigated by members of the department's Homicide Unit.

This remains an active investigation by members of the department's Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding Mr. Sanchez-Guardado is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

