VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said a body was found inside the car that drove into the water early morning Friday.

Virginia Beach EMS Divison Chief Bruce Nedelka said someone saw the car drive into the water around 4:45 a.m. off Bold Ruler Drive and Firefall Drive.

That area is near Dam Neck Road.

He said the incident is now a recovery effort.

At the scene, an orange buoy marked the car's location.

There are several emergency responders out at the accident including Virginia Beach police and fire crews.

Marine police, EMS marine rescue teams, and fireboats are also assisting in the recovery effort.

Nedelka said EMS used a sonar scanner to locate the car in the water.

Police have taken over the investigation.

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.