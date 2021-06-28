Police: body found in retention pond behind Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is trying to figure out what happened to someone whose body was found in a retention pond behind Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Monday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the department said around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the scene after a passerby saw a body floating in the pond.
The person officials pulled out was a man, but police haven't shared any other identifying information.
Linda Kuehn, a public affairs officer for VBPD, said there weren't any signs of "foul play."
This is a developing story. It will be updated when police have more information to share about the case.