Police: body found in retention pond behind Sentara Princess Anne Hospital

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is trying to figure out what happened to someone whose body was found in a retention pond behind Sentara Princess Anne Hospital Monday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the department said around 11:45 a.m., officers were called to the scene after a passerby saw a body floating in the pond.

The person officials pulled out was a man, but police haven't shared any other identifying information.

Linda Kuehn, a public affairs officer for VBPD, said there weren't any signs of "foul play."