VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person's body was found in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach Friday, according to city police.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said it is waiting for the Medical Examiner's Office to identify the body.

Officials didn't share exactly where they found the person's body, or how they think the person might have died.