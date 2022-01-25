Body of woman pulled from water near Virginia Beach yacht club

Virginia Beach EMS Division Chief John Bianco said paramedics were called to the Cavalier Yacht Club to help with the body.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The body of a woman was recovered from the water near a Virginia Beach yacht club, Virginia Beach Police said.

Rescue teams were called out to the Cavalier Yacht Club in the 1000 block of Cardinal Road on Tuesday morning. Virginia Beach EMS Division Chief John Bianco said paramedics were part of the group that went out to help.

Police confirmed that the body of a deceased woman was pulled from the water. Officials have not publicly identified her at this time and there's no immediate word on a possible cause of death.

The VBPD Detective Bureau is investigating the case, police said.