Missing kayaker's body found in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A body found in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach was identified as a kayaker who went missing a week ago.

Ryan Tew, 27, was reported missing by the Coast Guard on September 14.

He was last seen leaving Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet in a red single-person kayak. The Coast Guard found his kayak, but Tew was still nowhere to be found.

Then on Friday, a body was found in the water off the beach in the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road.

Days later, the medical examiner's office positively identified the body as Tew.