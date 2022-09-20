Missing kayaker's body found in Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A body found in the Sandbridge area of Virginia Beach was identified as a kayaker who went missing a week ago.
Ryan Tew, 27, was reported missing by the Coast Guard on September 14.
He was last seen leaving Crab Creek in Lynnhaven Inlet in a red single-person kayak. The Coast Guard found his kayak, but Tew was still nowhere to be found.
Then on Friday, a body was found in the water off the beach in the 3100 block of Sandfiddler Road.
Days later, the medical examiner's office positively identified the body as Tew.
According to officials, Tew's next of kin have been notified.