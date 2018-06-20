VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) -- Search crews have recovered a body after searching for a missing swimmer overnight in Virginia Beach.

Police tell us three people went swimming in the inlet near Big Sam's Raw Bar just after midnight, but only two made it out of the water.

For the next several hours, Virginia Beach first responders and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the nearby waters, including a dive team and a Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City.

The Coast Guard says the body of a man was found just before 5 a.m. The body has been taken from the scene by the medical examiner's office to determine a cause of death.

