28-year-old man's body recovered from Lake Edward in Virginia Beach

Police say they don't suspect foul play and the case remains under investigation.

A 28-year-old man's body was recovered from Lake Edward in Virginia Beach on Monday night.

Days earlier on Saturday afternoon, the Virginia Beach Police Department responded to the 700 block of Lake Edward Drive after getting a report of a person who fell into the water and didn't come back up.

Officers at the scene learned that the person got into the lake around 10:45 a.m.

Crews with the police, fire, and EMS departments scanned the water and searched along the shoreline. The effort was paused due to inclement weather but resumed the next day.

On Sunday, crews once again searched along the shoreline and used rescue boats and divers to no avail.

The police department said the body surfaced Monday night and was identified as Marvin Enrique Fuenez Garay.