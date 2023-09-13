Boil water notice issued for some residents in Thoroughgood area of Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice Wednesday night for some residents living in the Thoroughgood neighborhood.
The notice is expected to remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. on September 15, the city said. It applies to the following addresses:
- 1601 Maycraft Road
- 4704 Hermitage Road
- 4705 Hermitage Road
- 4708 Hermitage Road
- 4709 Hermitage Road
- 4712 Hermitage Road
- 4716 Hermitage Road
- 4720 Hermitage Road
- 4724 Hermitage Road
- 4733 Hermitage Road
- 4737 Hermitage Road
- 4741 Hermitage Road
- 4745 Hermitage Road
- 4749 Hermitage Road
- 4753 Hermitage Road
- 4717 Newgate Court
- 4721 Newgate Court
- 4725 Newgate Court
After 24 hours of water sample testing, the department will issue an update. All water samples have to meet state and federal drinking water standards before the notice can be lifted.
Once water is restored, people should flush all cold-water faucets for two to three minutes, the city said. The water should be brought to a boil for about a minute before drinking it - that will help destroy bacteria that may have contaminated the water.
For residents with automatic icemakers in their freezer, they should discard all ice cubes and turn off the icemaker until the boil water notice is lifted.