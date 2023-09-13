Boil water notice issued for some residents in Thoroughgood area of Virginia Beach

The notice is expected to remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. on September 15, the city said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Department of Public Utilities has issued a boil water notice Wednesday night for some residents living in the Thoroughgood neighborhood.

The notice is expected to remain in effect until at least 9 p.m. on September 15, the city said. It applies to the following addresses:

1601 Maycraft Road

4704 Hermitage Road

4705 Hermitage Road

4708 Hermitage Road

4709 Hermitage Road

4712 Hermitage Road

4716 Hermitage Road

4720 Hermitage Road

4724 Hermitage Road

4733 Hermitage Road

4737 Hermitage Road

4741 Hermitage Road

4745 Hermitage Road

4749 Hermitage Road

4753 Hermitage Road

4717 Newgate Court

4721 Newgate Court

4725 Newgate Court

After 24 hours of water sample testing, the department will issue an update. All water samples have to meet state and federal drinking water standards before the notice can be lifted.

Once water is restored, people should flush all cold-water faucets for two to three minutes, the city said. The water should be brought to a boil for about a minute before drinking it - that will help destroy bacteria that may have contaminated the water.