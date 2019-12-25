VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police gave the all-clear at Lynnhaven Mall after a suspicious item was found in the parking lot on Christmas Eve.

Officers received a call shortly after 6:30 p.m. about a suspicious item sitting near a car in the parking lot outside of Dick's Sporting Goods at the mall. The mall closed at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

Police went to that location and secured the area for public safety. 13News Now received reports that some people couldn't leave the mall due to the investigation.

After law enforcement called in a bomb squad to check out the scene, the squad deemed the item not suspicious and the area was reopened to the public.

No other details have been released at this time, but police are investigating the situation.