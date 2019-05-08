VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Bond was denied Tuesday morning for accused of setting a Virginia Beach apartment building on fire.

31-year-old Kelly Halverson allegedly set the Pembroke Town Center Apartments on fire last month. Because of the fire, 16 people had to find a new place to live.

RELATED: Officials: Man charged with arson in connection with fire that destroyed Virginia Beach apartments

According to court documents, someone saw Halverson climb the balconies at Pembroke Town Center Apartments before setting it ablaze on the night of July 25.

A woman told police Halverson entered her apartment in the past by climbing a balcony and breaking inside. The woman, who is Halverson's ex-girlfriend, took out an emergency protective order against him two days before the apartment complex fire, court documents said.

RELATED: Documents: Man charged with arson set Virginia Beach apartments on fire in retaliation against woman

At Halverson's bond hearing, prosecutors said that it was the ex-girlfriend's balcony that he set on fire. After the fire started, Halverson allegedly began texting and Instagramming her, asking if she wanted him to come and save her. She was not at home at the time.

Prosecutors said Halverson made no attempt to warn any residents in the building of the fire once it had started.

The ex-girlfriend was not at Tuesday's hearing but told prosecutors that she was afraid for her safety if he was released.

The judge denied Halverson's request for bail, and set the next court date for September 27.

If convicted, Halverson faces anywhere between five years to life in prison.