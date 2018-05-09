VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WVEC) — A woman accused of stabbing a credit union teller before lunging at a Virginia Beach Police office was denied bond Wednesday morning.

At a later date, a judge will review 39-year-old Shontrina Fountain's mental status to see if she is competent to stand trial.

Last month, police said Fountain walked into the Navy Federal Credit Union on Providence Road, stabbed an employee, and then drove away in her car.

Police pulled her over a short time later, at which time Fountain got out of her car and allegedly lunged at an officer with a weapon.

One officer fired a gun at Fountain, but she was not hit. Fountain was injured during the confrontation, however, and had to be hospitalized before being booked into jail on charges of malicious wounding and felony assault on a law enforcement officer.

© 2018 WVEC