Bond denied for man accused of hitting police officer with car during Oceanfront shootings

25-year-old Malik Kearney is accused of hitting a Virginia Beach police officer with his car during the chaos at the Oceanfront on March 26.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The man accused of hitting a Virginia Beach police officer with his car during the chaotic March Oceanfront shootings was denied bond on Tuesday.

25-year-old Malik Kearney faces multiple charges, including DUI and hit and run.

During his court appearance on Tuesday, his attorney Curtis Rogers said Kearney should be released on bond because he's a caregiver to his mother and he has several medical conditions, including scoliosis and Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Kearney allegedly struck the officer roughly around the same time as the three shootings at the Oceanfront on the night of March 26, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

Rogers said Kearney hit the officer while trying to flee from the gunfire at the Oceanfront.

Court documents said Kearney admitted that he did not see the police officer he hit and feels sorry for him. The paperwork goes on to say he was scared and takes responsibility for what happened.

Rogers added that even if Kearney is found guilty of the charges, he already served the maximum sentence because he’s been in jail since March 27.

Prosecutors countered that Kearney admitted to firing a gun in the parking lot of 19th Street before hitting the police officer. They said he is a flight risk and a danger to the community.