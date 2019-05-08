VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man charged with arson in Virginia Beach is expected to face a judge on Monday for a scheduled bond hearing.

31-year-old Kelly Halverson is accused of setting Pembroke Town Center Apartments on fire last month. Because of the fire, 16 people had to find a new place to live.

According to court documents, someone saw Halverson climb the balconies at Pembroke Town Center Apartments before setting it ablaze on the night of July 25.

A woman told police Halverson entered her apartment in the past by climbing a balcony and breaking inside.

The woman took out an emergency protective order against him two days before the apartment complex fire, court documents said.

If convicted, Halverson faces anywhere between five years to life in prison.

