Hearing loud booms in Virginia Beach? It's reportedly old ordnance being disposed of at Camp Pendleton.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mysterious blasts have left many people in Virginia Beach concerned.

Several people have called and emailed us at 13News Now, reporting loud booms in the north end of the city on Wednesday night.

We reached out to emergency dispatchers, who said the military informed them that old ammunition is being disposed of at Camp Pendleton.