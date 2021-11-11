Alleged Booze Bandit steals from Virginia Beach ABC stores

Leaders with Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said the suspect steals between two to four bottles during each trip.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — There’s an alleged booze bandit in Virginia Beach.

“Haha, kind of funny. Yeah,” explained community member Carlton Weaver.

Virginia Beach Police said they are searching for the serial shoplifter.

Leaders with Virginia Beach Crime Solvers said the same suspect has stolen alcohol from almost every Virginia ABC store in the city.

“Absolutely dedication. Dedication” said community member Par Olsson

Investigators shared photos from surveillance videos. They say the man in the photos stole about $200 worth of tequila and Hennessy at each liquor store he visited.

Olsson said, “He has good taste buds. He knows what to get.”

Crime Solvers said the suspect started his spree at 7-Eleven where he stole Buzz Balls.

After that, they say from September to the end of October, the suspect stole from ABC stores on Northampton Boulevard, Shore Drive, Independence Boulevard, Lynnhaven Parkway and Holland Road.

Leaders with Crime Solvers say so far, Virginia ABC has lost about $2,000.

“Absolutely crazy. I mean, if you’re so hard out that you can’t go buy your own alcohol, maybe you need to stop drinking,” Olsson explained.

Community members said they can’t believe police haven’t caught this man, but believe it will happen soon.

Olsson said, “Dedicated guy, I mean I hope he gets caught. It’s wrong to take something and stuff that doesn’t belong to you. You should pay for it.”

If you think you know the man in the photos, call the crime solvers. The number is 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

If you submit a tip, you can remain anonymous. You can also receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.