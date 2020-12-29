Tractor trailer truck goes into water in accident on Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel

Victor Valdez, Virginia Beach Fire Department Acting District Chief, confirmed the victim is in the water and first responders are still searching.

CAPE CHARLES, Va. — A box truck went into the water on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel on Tuesday morning, according to officials.

CBBT officials said the single-vehicle accident involved a two-axle, 6-tire, box truck. The call came in around 8:26 a.m., Virginia Beach dispatch said.

The truck went overboard on the east side of the northbound span between the North Channel Bridge and the northernmost island.

A single lane of traffic is currently open in the northbound direction.

Victor Valdez, Virginia Beach Fire Department Acting District Chief, said his crews, EMS, police, and CBBT police are currently conducting searches.

Valdez confirmed the victim is in the water but they "do not have a visual of the victim."

Emergency first responders are trying to look for possible locations where he may have gone, Valdez said.

The bridge's guardrail and curb sustained damage. Maintenance crews are responding for emergency repairs.

