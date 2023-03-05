Broad Bay Point Greens Civic League serves cleanup crew

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As workers continue to clean up damage in Virginia Beach caused by an EF-3 tornado, neighbors in Broad Bay Point Greens are giving back to those crews they see on a daily basis.
“This is 100% grassroots and it’s from the love of the community,” said Jenny Sessoms, a member of the Broad Bay Point Greens Civic League.
Standing on Haversham Close in Virginia Beach is a group of neighbors banding together to serve public works and tree service crews.
“The workers are here sun up to sun down and they are working so hard clearing the trees, clearing the debris, fix homes, whatever it takes to make everything safe,” Sessoms said.
Muffins, water and other snacks were ready for pick-up near Lords Landing while other volunteers walked around the neighborhood with boxes.
“Every street in Chelsea, in Broad Bay, just making sure that they’re fed and they have what they need,” she said.
Sessoms said it started with a couple of neighbors asking how to help.
“A really small effort became a huge, large effort," she said. "Now it’s community-based.”
Sessoms said the support is overwhelming. Neighbors, even nearby restaurants, are stopping by to drop off meals. She said it’s all about making sure these workers are cared for.
“We may not know their names but we know their faces and they just know that we’re coming bringing love and food,” Sessoms said.
Sessoms said the Wave Church is one of the organizations supporting their cause. She said the church plans to bring food and more volunteers to help
The civic league is also planning to hold a clean-up event around the neighborhood, Sessoms said. They are still working out the details for the event.