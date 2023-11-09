Brother shot sister and fiance before killing himself in Virginia Beach, police say

Virginia Beach Police called the investigation a "tragic domestic situation.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police confirm a man shot his sister and her fiancé inside a home on Gateway Place in the Windsor Woods Virginia Beach neighborhood.

It happened shortly after midnight Sunday, when police said they got a call about a shooting and found two men and a woman hurt.

A friend of the victims told 13News Now it all started out as an argument between a man, his sister, her fiancé, and her daughter. The friend said that's when the man took his gun out and shot his sister and her fiancé in front of the woman's daughter, before taking his own life.

About a day after the shooting, the friend said the family is "very distraught." Out of respect for the people involved, both the friend and VBPD would not identify the victims.

Across the street, their neighbor, Mike Blair, learned about the situation when he heard it from 13News Now. He called the entire situation upsetting for all of the victims involved.

"I'm shocked, but I'm also not that surprised because it's happening all over the country. It just now happened to happen in my own backyard," Blair said. "It's happening all over Hampton Roads and now it's right here at the end of this cul-de-sac in Virginia Beach."

Robin Gothier, Executive Director of the Samaritan House, said this type of shooting is happening more and more in Hampton Roads.

"It is very common, unfortunately," said Gathier. "It's very, very concerning that people will take it to this level if they can't manage their conflicts with family or friends and they take it to a level with a firearm."

Gathier said this shooting in Virginia Beach is a reminder to pay attention to any signs of domestic violence.

"There are signs to look out for in domestic violence. You can pay attention to if someone is depressed... if someone seems like their behavior seems sporadic, like their behavior isn't typical. Maybe they overreact, maybe they underreact," Gathier explained.

However, the best thing Gathier said someone can do, whether they are in the situation personally or noticing it from a third-party perspective, is to call or ask for help through several different types of resources available to help in unique situations.

"If there's threats of harm in any way shape or form, a lot of times people will follow through on that, so really understanding those are some signs you want to be aware of... and take those threats seriously," Gaither said.