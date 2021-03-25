Building 2 renovations underway at Virginia Beach Municipal Center

The project will cost roughly $26 million. Taxpayers will pay the bill.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A big update is coming inside Building 2 at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

“I think that’s a good way to put it. A fresh start,” said Virginia Beach Facilities Construction and Design Director Shawn Rockwell.

It’s hard for some people to even look at this building, after a gunman killed 12 people at the building on May 31, 2019.

“It was tragic, how do you put words to what happened. Being faced with that decision to bring people back in the building, it’s just really important to us. That we get it right,” Rockwell explained.

He said after renovations are completed, the building will look and feel brand new. In February, crews started demolishing the inside.

“The building will be opened up. There will be nice lighting and lines of sight. There will be an atrium going in the building that will bring light into the center and the heart of the building," Rockwell said.

Leaders said when the project is all said and done, Building 2 will be Virginia Beach Police Headquarters, the first precinct, and the city's data center.

“We’re looking at completion in the spring of 22, so next year about this time, just add a few months,” Rockwell explained.

Virginia Beach city leaders said Building 2 renovation costs are roughly $26 million. City leaders said taxpayers are paying that bill.